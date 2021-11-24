Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Brokerages predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post $46.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.70 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $48.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $256.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $258.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $333.00 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $356.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

USWS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 693,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,094. The company has a market cap of $98.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the second quarter worth $1,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 394.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

