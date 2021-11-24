Brokerages Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Will Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will announce $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $5.26. Vistra reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15,650%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vistra.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
VST remained flat at $$20.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.35%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
