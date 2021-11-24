Brokerages Expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Will Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will announce $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $5.26. Vistra reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15,650%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vistra.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

VST remained flat at $$20.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

