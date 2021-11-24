Brokerages Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) PT at $79.30

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,004 shares of company stock valued at $22,597,489. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.42. 183,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,852. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.50. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

