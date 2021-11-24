Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Target Price at $6.85

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.73.

CRZBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €6.60 ($7.50) to €7.10 ($8.07) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerzbank stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,073. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

