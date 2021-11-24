Brokerages Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target at $201.59

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.59.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Qorvo stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.62. The stock had a trading volume of 57,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,327. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $146.38 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after purchasing an additional 120,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

