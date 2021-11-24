Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $71.72

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.72.
SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,850. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $11,377,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 63,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
