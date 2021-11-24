Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target at $71.72

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.72.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,850. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $11,377,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 63,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.