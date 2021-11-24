Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $42,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 344.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSPR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. 769,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,453. The company has a market cap of $273.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

