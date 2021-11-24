Celestica (TSE:CLS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.23

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.23 and traded as high as C$14.48. Celestica shares last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 177,658 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.01.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

