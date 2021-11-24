Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 67,650 shares.The stock last traded at $7.34 and had previously closed at $7.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -12.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

