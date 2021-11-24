Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.17. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $174.53 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.69.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

