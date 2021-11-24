Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTRN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ CTRN traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. 206,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,673. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.80. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. FMR LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 699.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 354,973 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at $12,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Citi Trends by 6,339.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 157,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 28.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 152,930 shares during the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citi Trends (CTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.