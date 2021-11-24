Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Clipper Realty reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLPR shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,101. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

