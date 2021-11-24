ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.26 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 31% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 130.6% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $4.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,331,006,391 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

