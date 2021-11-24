Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 554,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,885. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

