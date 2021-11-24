Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Croda International stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.6606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

