D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.58 EPS

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS remained flat at $$2.85 on Wednesday. 76,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $15.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.90 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

