DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Trading Down 14.8%

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS)’s stock price traded down 14.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.59. 3,619,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 12,641,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DatChat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DatChat during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DatChat during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DatChat in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS)

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

