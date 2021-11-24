DCC plc (DCCPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.13 on December 27th

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.1259 per share on Monday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Shares of DCCPY remained flat at $$41.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. DCC has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $41.25.

Get DCC alerts:

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.