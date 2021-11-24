DCC plc (DCCPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.13 on December 27th

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.1259 per share on Monday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.
Shares of DCCPY remained flat at $$41.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. DCC has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $41.25.
About DCC
