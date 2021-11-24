Delphy One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,044.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $32,044.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.00244004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00087292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.