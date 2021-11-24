Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.42

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.42 and traded as high as C$8.63. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 18,772 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.69 million and a PE ratio of 27.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.43.
In related news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.
Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
