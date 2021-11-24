Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.42

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.42 and traded as high as C$8.63. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 18,772 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.69 million and a PE ratio of 27.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.43.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4788888 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

