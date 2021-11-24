DREP (DREP) Reaches Market Cap of $6.74 Billion

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00245450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00087437 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

