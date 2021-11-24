Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.05

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.51. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 151,146 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIGR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.