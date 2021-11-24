Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.05

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.51. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 151,146 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIGR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

