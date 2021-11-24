Etherisc DIP Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $40,914.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $18.13 million and $40,914.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0945 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00045025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00087387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.