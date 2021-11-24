flatexDEGIRO’s (FNNTF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS FNNTF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,481. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $139.10.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

