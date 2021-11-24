Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,920. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.37.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,474,000. Raine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 100.0% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 838.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 178,696 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,886,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

