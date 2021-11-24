Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells $30,640.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $30,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ULCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,975. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

