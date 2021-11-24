FYDcoin (FYD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $79,534.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $4.20 million and $79,534.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 595,821,960 coins and its circulating supply is 565,664,266 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

