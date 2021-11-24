Gerard Brossard Sells 28,200 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $192,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,882. The company has a market cap of $603.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMNI. Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
