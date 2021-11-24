Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Tops $93.20 on Exchanges

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $93.20 or 0.00161935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $40.42 million and approximately $711,470.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00247605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00087539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,704 coins and its circulating supply is 433,686 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

