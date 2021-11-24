GYEN (GYEN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.07 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 57.8% lower against the dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.55 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.25 or 0.07397517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,252.31 or 1.00141919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

