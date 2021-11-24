Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $79.17 million and $17.06 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $122.17 or 0.00213174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 670,731 coins and its circulating supply is 648,001 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

