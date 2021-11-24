HedgeTrade Trading Down 9.5% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $249.15 million and approximately $69,159.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00129329 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

