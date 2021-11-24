Honest 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Honest has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.12 million and $1.10 million worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

