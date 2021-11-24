HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $493.71

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.71 ($6.45) and traded as low as GBX 469 ($6.13). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.53), with a volume of 796,421 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 507.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 494.23.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

