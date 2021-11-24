Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 13,506 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.30. 124,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,313. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,287.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

