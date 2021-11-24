Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $615,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ERII traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. 8,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 47,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 82,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

