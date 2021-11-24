Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $2,416,610.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total value of $2,203,250.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total value of $3,793,881.52.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.36 on Wednesday, reaching $342.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.08. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.40 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

