Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,407 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.43. The stock had a trading volume of 160,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

