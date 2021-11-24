iShares S&P 500 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,904 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,160% compared to the average volume of 786 put options.

IVV stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.77 and a 200 day moving average of $440.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

