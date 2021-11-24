Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.04

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.04 and traded as high as C$8.43. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$8.32, with a volume of 3,639,899 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.973372 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$371,427.84.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

