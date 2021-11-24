Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LGGNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

