Lightspeed POS (LSPD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Lightspeed POS (NYSE: LSPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/24/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $190.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Lightspeed POS is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:LSPD traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.31. 3,650,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,343. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.79. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.37.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
