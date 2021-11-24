Loki (LOKI) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,309.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.75 or 0.07422418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.62 or 0.00367505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.92 or 0.01048558 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00083910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.80 or 0.00428894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.76 or 0.00470711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

