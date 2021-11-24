Lua Token Price Tops $0.0605 on Exchanges (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00245450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00087437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

