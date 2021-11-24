Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.25 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 105,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

