Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to announce sales of $326.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $149.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.42 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 880,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,125. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

