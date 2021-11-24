Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Receives $15.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE MCG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 101,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.46.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). Analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

