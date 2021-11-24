Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.95. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 41,208 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.