MonetaryUnit Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $10,461.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001330 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00262956 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 239,091,779 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

