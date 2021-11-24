Monika U. Ehrman Acquires 230 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman acquired 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,140.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MTDR stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,389. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $3,107,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

